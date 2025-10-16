Apple launches M5 chip!

Apple has unveiled its latest M5 chip, a major upgrade in artificial intelligence (AI) performance for Apple Silicon. The new chip is built on third-generation 3nm technology and features a next-gen 10-core GPU architecture with a Neural Accelerator in each core. This design allows GPU-based AI workloads to run much faster, delivering over four times the peak GPU compute performance compared to its predecessor, the M4.

Performance boost New chip promises enhanced graphics and performance The M5 chip also promises enhanced graphics capabilities with third-generation ray tracing. This results in a graphics performance that is up to 45% higher than the previous model, the M4. The new chip comes with Apple's fastest performance core yet, a 10-core CPU made of six efficiency cores and up to four performance cores, which together provide up to 15% faster multithreaded performance over its predecessor.

Tech specs Devices with M5 already available for pre-order The M5 also comes with an improved 16-core Neural Engine and a powerful media engine. It promises nearly a 30% increase in unified memory bandwidth to 153GB/s. This industry-leading power-efficient performance is now available on the new 14-inch MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and Apple Vision Pro devices. "M5 ushers in the next big leap in AI performance for Apple silicon," said Johny Srouji, Apple's SVP of Hardware Technologies.

AI optimization Next-gen GPU architecture optimized for AI The next-gen GPU architecture in the M5 chip is optimized for AI. It features a dedicated Neural Accelerator in each core, delivering over four times peak GPU compute compared to the M4 model. The new MacBook Pro and iPad Pro devices get accelerated processing for AI-driven workflows with this advanced hardware, making them even more powerful tools for developers and content creators alike.

Graphics upgrade M5 delivers up to 45% graphics uplift The next-gen GPU and enhanced shader cores in the M5 chip deliver up to 30% faster graphics performance than the previous model, the M4. This is also 2.5 times faster than its predecessor, the M1. The new chip also comes with Apple's third-generation ray-tracing engine, providing up to a 45% graphics uplift in apps using ray tracing technology for more realistic visuals and smoother gameplay experiences.