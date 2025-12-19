Apple iOS 26.3 beta is here: Check out new features

Apple has released the beta version of its iOS 26.3 update, bringing a host of quality-of-life improvements and new features for users. The update is compatible with all iPhones supporting iOS 26. One of the most notable additions in this version is an improved data transfer process from iPhone to Android devices, a collaboration between Apple and Google.

Transfer upgrade Enhanced data transfer feature The new data transfer feature makes it easier for iPhone users to switch to an Android device. All you have to do is connect both devices, and the iPhone can wirelessly transfer photos, messages, and other data like apps to the Android device. However, some data such as health information won't be transferred during this process.

Wearable compatibility Notification forwarding to 3rd-party wearables iOS 26.3 also introduces a notification forwarding feature for third-party devices like smartwatches. This means that notifications from your iPhone can now be received on these devices, but only one at a time. However, do note that while this feature is handy, it works with just one accessory at a time.