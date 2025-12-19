Apple iOS 26.3 beta is here: Check out new features
What's the story
Apple has released the beta version of its iOS 26.3 update, bringing a host of quality-of-life improvements and new features for users. The update is compatible with all iPhones supporting iOS 26. One of the most notable additions in this version is an improved data transfer process from iPhone to Android devices, a collaboration between Apple and Google.
Transfer upgrade
Enhanced data transfer feature
The new data transfer feature makes it easier for iPhone users to switch to an Android device. All you have to do is connect both devices, and the iPhone can wirelessly transfer photos, messages, and other data like apps to the Android device. However, some data such as health information won't be transferred during this process.
Wearable compatibility
Notification forwarding to 3rd-party wearables
iOS 26.3 also introduces a notification forwarding feature for third-party devices like smartwatches. This means that notifications from your iPhone can now be received on these devices, but only one at a time. However, do note that while this feature is handy, it works with just one accessory at a time.
Aesthetic updates
Revamped wallpaper section and new weather wallpapers
The Wallpaper section in iOS has also been revamped in this update. Now, Wallpaper and Astronomy wallpapers are separated into different sections instead of being clubbed together. Plus, there are new weather wallpapers for users to try out, adding more customization options to the look of their devices.