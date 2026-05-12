Apple's iOS 26.5 update makes iPhone-to-Android texts encrypted

Apple has released iOS 26.5, a major update that brings end-to-end encryption for Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging. The feature is still in beta and will be gradually rolled out over the coming months. The update also includes new wallpapers and enhancements to Apple Maps, among other things.

Feature expansion Encryption comes nearly 2 years after RCS support Apple first added RCS support to iPhones in iOS 18.1, enabling richer cross-platform messaging between iPhone and Android users. The update brought features like typing indicators, read receipts, and high-resolution photo/video attachments. In March last year, Apple announced plans to add end-to-end encryption for RCS messages. The feature was beta-tested with iOS 26.4 earlier this year before its public rollout in the latest update.

User guide How to enable/disable RCS encryption Despite being a beta feature, RCS encryption is enabled by default in iOS 26.5. Users can toggle it on or off by going to Settings > Messages > RCS Messaging and looking for the new "End-to-End Encryption (Beta)" option. The feature is currently available with supported carriers and will be expanded to more over time, Apple said.

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