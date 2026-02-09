Apple iPad 12 and iPad Air 8 coming soon
Apple is rolling out the iPad 12 and iPad Air 8 soon, but don't expect a big redesign—these updates are all about what's under the hood.
The iPad 12 gets an A18 chip, unlocking Apple's AI-powered features for the first time on this model.
The iPad Air 8 steps up with an M4 chip for smoother performance, making both options faster and more capable.
iPad mini to get an OLED display
The next iPad mini is set to get a visual boost with an OLED display.
Apple's strategy seems clear: keep prices friendly while packing in better tech, which has already helped them beat Wall Street expectations last quarter thanks to strong entry-level sales.
Apple plans to push the entry-level iPad toward enterprise customers, and the refresh combines affordability with AI features.