Apple iPad 12 and iPad Air 8 coming soon Technology Feb 09, 2026

Apple is rolling out the iPad 12 and iPad Air 8 soon, but don't expect a big redesign—these updates are all about what's under the hood.

The iPad 12 gets an A18 chip, unlocking Apple's AI-powered features for the first time on this model.

The iPad Air 8 steps up with an M4 chip for smoother performance, making both options faster and more capable.