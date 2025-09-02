iPhone 17 Air: What to expect from Apple's slimmest smartphone

Apple is gearing up to unveil its thinnest and lightest iPhone yet, the iPhone 17 Air, at the upcoming "Awe Dropping" event on September 9. The device has been in the rumor mill for over a year now and most of its specifications are already known. A new leak now suggests that it could be Apple's first e-SIM only phone for global markets.

Design details Device to weigh less than 150gm The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be a super-slim device, measuring just 5.5mm in thickness. However, this sleek design could come with some compromises, like a single rear camera and a smaller battery. The phone is also likely to weigh less than 150gm, making it Apple's lightest smartphone ever.

Training initiative Apple mandates e-SIM training for retail staff Ahead of the iPhone 17 Air's launch, Apple has asked its retail employees at Authorized Resellers in the EU to complete mandatory e-SIM training by September 5. The move is part of Apple's plan to make this model an e-SIM only device globally. The company has been selling iPhones without physical SIM support in the US since the iPhone 14.