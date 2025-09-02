iPhone 17 Air: What to expect from Apple's slimmest smartphone
What's the story
Apple is gearing up to unveil its thinnest and lightest iPhone yet, the iPhone 17 Air, at the upcoming "Awe Dropping" event on September 9. The device has been in the rumor mill for over a year now and most of its specifications are already known. A new leak now suggests that it could be Apple's first e-SIM only phone for global markets.
Design details
Device to weigh less than 150gm
The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be a super-slim device, measuring just 5.5mm in thickness. However, this sleek design could come with some compromises, like a single rear camera and a smaller battery. The phone is also likely to weigh less than 150gm, making it Apple's lightest smartphone ever.
Training initiative
Apple mandates e-SIM training for retail staff
Ahead of the iPhone 17 Air's launch, Apple has asked its retail employees at Authorized Resellers in the EU to complete mandatory e-SIM training by September 5. The move is part of Apple's plan to make this model an e-SIM only device globally. The company has been selling iPhones without physical SIM support in the US since the iPhone 14.
Expected specs
Other expected features of iPhone 17 Air
The iPhone 17 Air is likely to come with a 6.6-inch ProMotion OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will sit between the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max in terms of size. The phone is also expected to sport a single rear camera with a resolution of up to 48MP, as well as a front-facing camera with up to 24MP resolution.