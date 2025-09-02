Meta's AI chatbots now refuse to discuss suicide, eating disorders Technology Sep 02, 2025

Meta is rolling out stricter rules for its AI chatbots, especially when chatting with teens.

Now, if a conversation touches on sensitive topics like suicide or eating disorders, the chatbot will stop and guide teens to professional help instead.

This update comes after concerns about inappropriate chatbot interactions with minors surfaced in the US, and Meta says it's taking extra steps to keep things safe and follow its own policies.