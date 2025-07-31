Next Article
Apple iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max to get this upgrade
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are getting some big changes: think scratch-resistant, anti-reflective screens to cut down on glare and boost durability—going a step beyond the current Ceramic Shield.
These display perks are just for the Pro models, so standard iPhone 17 and Air users will miss out.
Other expected upgrades in iPhone 17 series
The Pro lineup is also getting a redesigned aluminum-and-glass back with a bigger camera bump and an upgraded 48MP telephoto lens (up from last year's 12MP).
Inside, you'll find Apple's new A19 Pro chip paired with 12GB RAM for smoother performance.
Expect the whole iPhone 17 series to launch in September, sticking to Apple's usual schedule.