Meta's new AI project: Personal superintelligence for everyone
Meta announced a project focused on creating "personal superintelligence" that anyone can use.
The idea, according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is to help people reach their goals, try new things, and grow—all powered by advanced AI.
What sets Meta apart? They want this tech to be widely available, not just for a select few.
Meta's superintelligence team gets a boost
To make it happen, Meta's bringing in some heavy hitters: Alexandr Wang (formerly of Scale AI) will head up the superintelligence team, while Shengjia Zhao (who helped create ChatGPT at OpenAI) is joining as chief scientist.
Zuckerberg says safety is a top priority—they're aiming for powerful AI that's both helpful and responsible.