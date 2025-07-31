NASA: This comet is 1st interstellar object discovered in 2025 Technology Jul 31, 2025

NASA just confirmed that comet 3I/ATLAS—spotted in Chile on July 1, 2025—is a genuine visitor from outside our solar system.

It's only the third interstellar object we've ever seen here, after 'Oumuamua and Borisov.

Its super-fast speed and wild path make it clear: this thing came from way beyond the Sun's reach.