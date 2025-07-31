NASA: This comet is 1st interstellar object discovered in 2025
NASA just confirmed that comet 3I/ATLAS—spotted in Chile on July 1, 2025—is a genuine visitor from outside our solar system.
It's only the third interstellar object we've ever seen here, after 'Oumuamua and Borisov.
Its super-fast speed and wild path make it clear: this thing came from way beyond the Sun's reach.
Comet will pass closest to the Sun in October
This comet glows with a classic coma and will swing closest to the Sun (near Mars's orbit) on October 29, 2025.
Scientists think its icy core is probably about 11.27km (11km) wide.
NASA says there's zero risk to Earth as it passes by—so no worries there.
How can you see this comet?
If you've got access to a decent telescope, you can spot 3I/ATLAS until September as it heads toward the Sun.
It'll disappear for a bit near its closest approach but should pop back into view in December.
Astronomers—and some of the world's coolest telescopes—are excited to study this rare cosmic traveler up close.