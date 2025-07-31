Ransomware attacks now being used to push political agendas
Ransomware attacks aren't just about money anymore—hackers are now mixing financial extortion with political motives, targeting countries like India, the US, and Israel.
These groups use ransom funds to push their own agendas, making it harder for cybersecurity teams to fight back.
Akamai's new report also points out that attackers are getting sneakier, piling on even more pressure for victims.
Meet the new ransomware groups on the block
Groups like Malaysia-based DragonForce have disrupted systems in India, Israel, the UK, and the US.
Stormous goes after Western-aligned countries and big companies.
KillSec has been active since late 2023, hitting governments and healthcare in India and beyond while sharing pro-Russian messages.
CyberVolk is a newer player using ransomware as a way to retaliate against NATO countries.
India faced 17 ransomware attacks in 2024
India faced 17 ransomware attacks on its financial institutions in 2024—more than the UK or Canada but still far behind the US's huge count of 151.
Experts say this spike is tied to India's rising global influence and warn that stronger cyber defenses are needed.
On a hopeful note: since 2022, FBI-provided decryption keys have helped US victims avoid paying over $800 million in ransoms—a reminder that teamwork matters in fighting cybercrime.