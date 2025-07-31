Ransomware attacks now being used to push political agendas Technology Jul 31, 2025

Ransomware attacks aren't just about money anymore—hackers are now mixing financial extortion with political motives, targeting countries like India, the US, and Israel.

These groups use ransom funds to push their own agendas, making it harder for cybersecurity teams to fight back.

Akamai's new report also points out that attackers are getting sneakier, piling on even more pressure for victims.