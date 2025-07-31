Life discovered deeper than ever before in Pacific Ocean
Scientists just found bustling marine communities living over 9,500 meters deep in the northwest Pacific's Kuril-Kamchatka and Aleutian trenches—far below where Everest would stand if flipped upside down.
Using a sub called Fendouzhe, they explored these pitch-black, freezing habitats and discovered life is way tougher than we thought.
Researchers spotted tube worms, clams, and more that survive by using chemicals like hydrogen sulfide and methane from the seafloor instead of sunlight.
This breaks previous records for how deep chemosynthetic life can go—by about 25%.
Even sea anemones and cucumbers are hanging out here, feeding off whatever drifts down.
These ecosystems stretch thousands of kilometers and could include species totally new to science.
It's a big deal for understanding how life adapts to extreme places—and even hints that similar life might exist in alien oceans on moons like Europa.
Basically: Earth keeps surprising us with just how far life can go.