Neuralink lets paralyzed woman control computer with thoughts

Neuralink is a coin-sized chip with 128 threads that pick up signals from Audrey's brain. These signals get decoded by smart algorithms and turn into real-time actions on her computer—all wirelessly. It's like giving your thoughts their own keyboard and mouse.

A new lease on life

Neuralink hopes to help people with paralysis or neurological issues take back control in daily life.

Early trials—including Audrey and four others—are testing how safe and effective this tech really is.

If it works long-term, it could mean more independence for people who've lost movement, letting them connect and create digitally in ways that weren't possible before.