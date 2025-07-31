Neuralink lets paralyzed woman control computer with thoughts
Audrey Crews, who's been paralyzed from the neck down for 20 years, just made history as the first person to publicly control a computer using Elon Musk's Neuralink brain implant.
After her recent surgery at the University of Miami Health Centre, she can now write and draw on a screen—just by thinking about it.
How does it work?
Neuralink is a coin-sized chip with 128 threads that pick up signals from Audrey's brain.
These signals get decoded by smart algorithms and turn into real-time actions on her computer—all wirelessly.
It's like giving your thoughts their own keyboard and mouse.
A new lease on life
Neuralink hopes to help people with paralysis or neurological issues take back control in daily life.
Early trials—including Audrey and four others—are testing how safe and effective this tech really is.
If it works long-term, it could mean more independence for people who've lost movement, letting them connect and create digitally in ways that weren't possible before.