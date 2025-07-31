AI battery gages promise to boost your device's runtime

This tech constantly updates how it reads your battery by adapting to quick changes in usage and even aging over time. With advanced technology inside, you get more reliable performance and safety—even if you're running heavy apps or switching tasks a lot.

Why this matters for you

Old battery monitors can be way off when your device use gets unpredictable.

TI's new approach automatically adjusts on the fly, so you get accurate info no matter what you throw at it.

For anyone who hates surprise shutdowns or wants their gadgets to last longer between charges, this is pretty great news.