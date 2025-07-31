AI battery gages promise to boost your device's runtime
Texas Instruments just dropped two new battery gauges—the BQ41Z90 and BQ41Z50—built for laptops, e-bikes, and portable devices.
Thanks to their Dynamic Z-Track tech, these chips use AI to track your battery's health and charge, which could mean up to 30% more runtime.
That's a big leap from the old-school systems we've had for decades.
How does Dynamic Z-Track work?
This tech constantly updates how it reads your battery by adapting to quick changes in usage and even aging over time.
With advanced technology inside, you get more reliable performance and safety—even if you're running heavy apps or switching tasks a lot.
Why this matters for you
Old battery monitors can be way off when your device use gets unpredictable.
TI's new approach automatically adjusts on the fly, so you get accurate info no matter what you throw at it.
For anyone who hates surprise shutdowns or wants their gadgets to last longer between charges, this is pretty great news.