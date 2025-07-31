Next Article
Astronomers discover 'rogue' planet using Einstein's theory of relativity
Astronomers just found a "rogue" planet—one that's not orbiting any star—wandering through the Milky Way.
They caught it thanks to a rare cosmic event in 2023, where the planet's gravity briefly bent the light from a distant star, perfectly matching what Einstein predicted.
Planet likely been kicked out of its original solar system
This lonely planet is somewhere between Neptune and Saturn in size and could be up to 23,000 light-years away. It's likely been kicked out of its original solar system and now drifts alone.
With better telescopes coming soon, scientists hope to get an even closer look at these hidden worlds, showing how much we can find when we mix old space photos with new discoveries.
```