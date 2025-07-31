Next Article
ISRO-NASA's NISAR satellite unfurls massive antenna in space
Big moment for space fans—ISRO and NASA just pulled off the tricky deployment of a massive, gold-plated 12-meter antenna for their NISAR satellite.
This thing started out folded inside a rocket and is now fully extended on a 9-meter boom, ready to get to work as the mission gears up.
Antenna will help scientists track climate change, ice melt
This isn't just any space hardware—the antenna lets NISAR use both NASA's L-band and ISRO's S-band radar to scan Earth in amazing detail, even through clouds or at night.
The data will help scientists track things like earthquakes, ice melt, and climate change.
In short: it's a big step for understanding what's happening on our planet right now.