Apple iPhone 17 retains world's best-selling smartphone crown
What's the story
Apple's iPhone 17 has topped the global smartphone sales chart for the second consecutive quarter in Q2 2026, according to Counterpoint Research. The device was also the best-selling smartphone in Q1 2026 and has maintained its dominance through this period. The success of the iPhone 17 series can be attributed to its significant upgrades over previous models and a strategic narrowing of the differences between regular and Pro models.
Sales growth
iPhone sales increased across India, Japan, and the MEA
Apple's unit sales have grown by 5% year-on-year, even as the broader smartphone market has been on a downward trend.
The report from Counterpoint Research highlights that "iPhone sales increased across India, Japan, and the MEA, and nearly doubled in South Korea in Q2 2026," thanks to the iPhone 17 series.
Market dominance
iPhone 17 Pro models also made it to top-selling list
The iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro also made it to the top-selling smartphones list in Q2 2026. They were the second- and third-largest-selling smartphones, respectively.
Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra came fourth on the list.
The success of these models shows Apple's continued dominance in the global smartphone market.
Financial performance
Apple accounted for nearly half of global smartphone revenues
Despite accounting for 23% of global smartphone shipments, Apple captured 49% of worldwide smartphone revenues, Counterpoint Research reported.
This puts the company far ahead of its competitors in terms of revenue generation from smartphone sales.
The data highlights Apple's strong position in the global smartphone market and its ability to dominate both in terms of units sold and revenue generated.