Here's how much Apple iPhone 17 may cost in India

Apple is all set to launch its latest iPhone 17 series on September 9. The new lineup is expected to include four models: the standard iPhone 17, a lighter and more compact version called iPhone 17 Air, and two premium variants - the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. The upcoming devices are expected to come with design changes, improved camera hardware and features as well as a more powerful chipset.

Price increase Price hike likely for iPhone 17 series The upcoming iPhone 17 series is likely to see a price hike, as per multiple reports. The standard models have usually been priced at $799 or ₹79,990, but this could change. The base model of the iPhone 17 could be priced at around $849 or ₹84,990. Similarly, the Pro and Pro Max variants are also expected to be pricier than their predecessors.

Premium costs Pro models could see significant price increase The iPhone 17 Pro could be priced at around $1,049 or ₹1,24,990 for the 128GB variant. This is a slight increase from the iPhone 16 Pro's price of $999. The top-end model of the series, iPhone 17 Pro Max, could be launched at around $1,249 or ₹1,50,000—significantly higher than last year's launch price of $1,199 or ₹1,44,990. Apple will unveil the iPhone 17 series on September 9, 2025, at 10:30pm IST.

Tech specs All models to get A19 chip, upgraded cameras All four models in the iPhone 17 series are expected to be powered by Apple's new A19 series chip. For the first time, a 120Hz display will be offered across all models, a feature that was previously exclusive to Pro models. The cameras on all models are also expected to get an upgrade with a new 24MP front camera.