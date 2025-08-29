OpenAI's new real-time chat model sounds way more natural Technology Aug 29, 2025

OpenAI has rolled out GPT-Realtime, its latest speech-to-speech model that lets you chat in real time—no awkward lag.

Unlike older versions, it's a single system that handles both listening and speaking, so conversations sound more natural (think: laughter and tone changes actually come through).

You can even switch languages mid-sentence or show it an image to keep the convo going.