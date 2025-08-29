Samsung Galaxy Book5 with Intel Ultra Core processor launched

You can grab 1 in grey

The Book5 brings AI-powered tools like AI Photo Remaster and AI Select to boost your images and make searching easier.

It plays nicely with other Galaxy devices thanks to Quick Share and Multi-Control, allowing seamless use of features across Galaxy devices.

You can grab one in Grey from Samsung's site or major online stores—with bank discounts up to ₹10,000 and no-cost EMI for two years if you're looking to spread out payments.