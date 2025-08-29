Next Article
Samsung Galaxy Book5 with Intel Ultra Core processor launched
Samsung just dropped the Galaxy Book5 in India, packing an Intel Ultra Core processor and a 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare screen.
With up to 19 hours of video playback and a starting price of ₹77,990, it's built for long study sessions or streaming marathons.
You can grab 1 in grey
The Book5 brings AI-powered tools like AI Photo Remaster and AI Select to boost your images and make searching easier.
It plays nicely with other Galaxy devices thanks to Quick Share and Multi-Control, allowing seamless use of features across Galaxy devices.
You can grab one in Grey from Samsung's site or major online stores—with bank discounts up to ₹10,000 and no-cost EMI for two years if you're looking to spread out payments.