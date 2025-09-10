Apple iPhone 17 series goes official: Check prices, features

iPhone Air starts at ₹1,19,900

Starting at ₹82,900 for the standard model, prices climb up to ₹2,29,900 for a fully loaded Pro Max (yep—2TB of storage!).

The new iPhone Air kicks off at ₹1,19,900 and brings a big 6.5-inch Super Retina display plus Apple's latest A19 Pro chip.

Models feature upgraded cameras, improved performance, and 5G support—so you're set for speed and snaps no matter which one you pick.