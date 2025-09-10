Next Article
Apple iPhone 17 series goes official: Check prices, features
Apple just unveiled the iPhone 17 lineup, landing in stores later this month.
This year, there are four models: the regular iPhone 17, Pro, Pro Max, and the all-new iPhone Air—which replaces the previous Plus variant.
The base storage now starts at a roomy 256GB across models.
iPhone Air starts at ₹1,19,900
Starting at ₹82,900 for the standard model, prices climb up to ₹2,29,900 for a fully loaded Pro Max (yep—2TB of storage!).
The new iPhone Air kicks off at ₹1,19,900 and brings a big 6.5-inch Super Retina display plus Apple's latest A19 Pro chip.
Models feature upgraded cameras, improved performance, and 5G support—so you're set for speed and snaps no matter which one you pick.