Meta's secret AI lab is causing internal tensions

TBD Lab's secrecy has turned it into a status symbol

The mysterious TBD Lab—near Mark Zuckerberg's desk—needs special badge access and the names of its members aren't visible on Meta's internal organization chart.

That secrecy has made it a status symbol, sparking competition among teams for limited spots and resources.

Some staff have used outside job offers to land transfers or pay bumps, but Meta insists it hasn't made counteroffers to keep people from leaving.

Despite throwing money at talent, Meta's AI retention rate in 2025 is just 64%, trailing behind rivals like Anthropic and Google.