Meta's secret AI lab is causing internal tensions
Meta went all-in on AI this year, hiring over 50 top experts with big salaries and access to powerful tech.
But even with these perks, some new hires have already left, and current employees are pushing for raises or better roles amid a company-wide hiring freeze.
All this has stirred up tension inside Meta.
TBD Lab's secrecy has turned it into a status symbol
The mysterious TBD Lab—near Mark Zuckerberg's desk—needs special badge access and the names of its members aren't visible on Meta's internal organization chart.
That secrecy has made it a status symbol, sparking competition among teams for limited spots and resources.
Some staff have used outside job offers to land transfers or pay bumps, but Meta insists it hasn't made counteroffers to keep people from leaving.
Despite throwing money at talent, Meta's AI retention rate in 2025 is just 64%, trailing behind rivals like Anthropic and Google.