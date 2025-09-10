iPhone 17, Air come with new security feature

MIE is built into A19 and A19 Pro chips

MIE is built into the fresh A19 and A19 Pro chips but also provides some memory safety changes for older models, so you don't have to upgrade just for better security.

Apple says the Spectre V1 mitigation won't slow down your phone, but it'll make life way harder for hackers.

It's part of a bigger push—kind of like what Microsoft did with Windows 11—to make devices more private and secure for everyone.