Google Messages gets key verifier, MLS encryption for safer chats
Google Messages is rolling out some handy new features, all about keeping your chats safer and looking better.
The new Key Verifier (in beta) lets you double-check who you're messaging using encryption keys—just scan a QR code in Google Contacts.
Plus, upcoming MLS encryption will make cross-platform RCS chats even more secure.
Material 3 redesign and sensitive content warnings
The app's getting a fresh Material 3 Expressive redesign, so expect cleaner visuals and an updated app bar.
There's now a separate gallery button for photos and camera access, making sharing pics easier.
On top of that, the Wear OS version has been revamped for smoother use with the next Wear OS 6 update.
And if someone sends something sketchy? Sensitive Content Warnings will blur potentially inappropriate images before you see or send them—just one more way Google's looking out for users.