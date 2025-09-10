Google Messages gets key verifier, MLS encryption for safer chats

Material 3 redesign and sensitive content warnings

The app's getting a fresh Material 3 Expressive redesign, so expect cleaner visuals and an updated app bar.

There's now a separate gallery button for photos and camera access, making sharing pics easier.

On top of that, the Wear OS version has been revamped for smoother use with the next Wear OS 6 update.

And if someone sends something sketchy? Sensitive Content Warnings will blur potentially inappropriate images before you see or send them—just one more way Google's looking out for users.