Leak reveals full specs of Apple iPhone Fold, 18 Pro
What's the story
Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 series, including the highly anticipated foldable model, will come with Touch ID instead of Face ID. The information was shared by analyst Jeff Pu in a recent investor note. He also provided hardware specifications for all iPhone 18 models expected in 2026. The new lineup is expected to help Apple gain market share despite a projected decline in global smartphone shipments.
Pro models
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models: Key specs
The iPhone 18 Pro will sport a 6.3-inch display, while the Pro Max scales up to 6.9 inches. Both models will have an aluminium casing and a refined Face ID system featuring structured light and a smaller Dynamic Island. The camera systems will be identical between the two, featuring an 18MP 6P front camera and a sophisticated rear array consisting of a 48MP 7P periscope lens paired with two additional 48MP lenses (main and ultra-wide).
Design details
iPhone Fold to have aluminium-titanium build
The iPhone Fold will have a book-like folding design, sporting a 7.8-inch main display and a 5.3-inch cover display. The device will opt for a titanium and aluminium hybrid casing and swap Face ID for Touch ID. The camera configuration on the folding phone will utilize 18MP sensors for both folded and unfolded front-facing use, while the rear will house a 48MP main and a 48MP ultra-wide lens.
Tech integration
Apple's 2026 lineup linked to AI roadmap
Across the entire lineup, Apple is standardizing several internal components, including the A20 Pro processor (utilizing N2 and WMCM technology), 12GB of LPD5 DRAM, and the Apple C2 modem. Pu also connected Apple's 2026 lineup with its artificial intelligence (AI) plans. He highlighted the switch to N2 silicon and 12GB memory across all iPhone 18 models as a way to enable on-device AI processing. These upgrades are expected to improve Siri's capabilities and other on-device AI tasks.