Leak reveals full specs of Apple iPhone Fold, 18 Pro

Apple 's upcoming iPhone 18 series, including the highly anticipated foldable model, will come with Touch ID instead of Face ID. The information was shared by analyst Jeff Pu in a recent investor note. He also provided hardware specifications for all iPhone 18 models expected in 2026. The new lineup is expected to help Apple gain market share despite a projected decline in global smartphone shipments.

Pro models iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models: Key specs The iPhone 18 Pro will sport a 6.3-inch display, while the Pro Max scales up to 6.9 inches. Both models will have an aluminium casing and a refined Face ID system featuring structured light and a smaller Dynamic Island. The camera systems will be identical between the two, featuring an 18MP 6P front camera and a sophisticated rear array consisting of a 48MP 7P periscope lens paired with two additional 48MP lenses (main and ultra-wide).

Design details iPhone Fold to have aluminium-titanium build The iPhone Fold will have a book-like folding design, sporting a 7.8-inch main display and a 5.3-inch cover display. The device will opt for a titanium and aluminium hybrid casing and swap Face ID for Touch ID. The camera configuration on the folding phone will utilize 18MP sensors for both folded and unfolded front-facing use, while the rear will house a 48MP main and a 48MP ultra-wide lens.

