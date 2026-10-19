Apple reveals iPhone Duo's battery capacity
What's the story
Apple is known for its cutting-edge technology, but battery capacity has never been its biggest strength. An EU energy label, published by Apple, has now revealed that the company's first-ever foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, has a combined battery capacity of 4,883mAh. This matches earlier leaks, which suggested the device would use two battery cells rated at 2,962mAh and 1,921mAh, respectively. Together, they add up to 4,883mAh.
Performance comparison
How iPhone Duo stacks against Galaxy Z Fold8?
The battery capacity of the iPhone Duo is largely similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8, which features a 4,800mAh typical capacity.
The latter can last for five to eight hours depending on whether you use its main inner display or outer display.
A more accurate estimate of the iPhone Duo's overall battery life will only be possible after real-world testing post-launch.
Tech disparity
Apple lags behind Chinese competitors in battery tech
Apple still uses conventional lithium-ion batteries with relatively modest capacities.
This is in stark contrast to its Chinese competitors, who have already switched to advanced silicon-carbon batteries.
For instance, the Xiaomi 18 Fold features a 6,000mAh silicon-carbon dual-cell battery.
A switch to the new technology could greatly improve battery capacity across all of Apple's flagship devices, making them more competitive in the market.