Xiaomi 18 Fold takes on Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone
What's the story
Xiaomi has officially launched its first wide-format foldable smartphone, the Xiaomi 18 Fold. The launch comes just a day ahead of Apple's rumored reveal of its first foldable iPhone at the 'Surprise and shine' event on September 9. The Xiaomi 18 Fold features a unique book-style design and is powered by Xiaomi's new Xring O3 chipset. It also boasts a Leica-backed triple rear camera setup with a 200MP main sensor.
Design details
Both displays offer 120Hz refresh rate and 4,000 nits brightness
The Xiaomi 18 Fold sports a 5.38-inch AMOLED cover display and a larger 7.58-inch foldable AMOLED inner screen.
Both screens come with a high refresh rate of up to 120Hz and can achieve peak brightness levels of up to an impressive 4,000 nits.
The inner panel features Pol-less technology for power efficiency, while the cover display is protected by Xiaomi Dragon Crystal Glass 3.0.
Performance specs
It packs new Xring O3 chipset
The Xiaomi 18 Fold is powered by a 3nm deca-core Xring O3 AI flagship SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.
The top-end configuration comes with LPDDR6 memory for better performance.
The device runs on HyperOS 4 based on Android 17, providing a smooth user experience.
Camera capabilities
Leica-backed triple rear camera setup
The Xiaomi 18 Fold packs a Leica-backed 200MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP periscope telephoto shooter with 3.5x optical zoom and OIS, and a 50MP ultrawide lens.
It also has dual front-facing cameras, one on the cover display and another on the inner panel, both sporting a resolution of 16MP.
For connectivity, it offers dual Nano-SIM support, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, and NFC support, among other things.
Battery life
Massive battery with fast charging support
The Xiaomi 18 Fold is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for both wired and wireless charging.
It supports fast charging at up to 67W via USB-C and wireless charging at up to 50W.
The device also comes with IP58/IP59 ratings for dust and water resistance, making it a durable option in the foldable smartphone market.
Market launch
What about its pricing and availability?
The Xiaomi 18 Fold is available in various configurations: the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage costs CNY 10,999 (approximately ₹1.55 lakh), while the top-end variant with 16GB RAM and massive 1TB storage is priced at CNY 14,999 (around ₹2.11 lakh).
There is also a Ceramic Special Edition of the device which costs CNY 15,999 (around ₹2.25 lakh).
It remains unclear when or if this innovative device will be available globally or in India.