Xiaomi 18 Fold takes on Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone

The Xiaomi 18 Fold sports a 5.38-inch AMOLED cover display and a larger 7.58-inch foldable AMOLED inner screen.

Both screens come with a high refresh rate of up to 120Hz and can achieve peak brightness levels of up to an impressive 4,000 nits.

The inner panel features Pol-less technology for power efficiency, while the cover display is protected by Xiaomi Dragon Crystal Glass 3.0.