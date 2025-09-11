Apple launches ₹5,900 crossbody strap for iPhone in India

Strap features flexible magnets and stainless steel slider

The strap features flexible magnets and a stainless steel slider to adjust the length anywhere from 108cm to 208cm—so you can wear it your way.

True to Apple's minimalist vibe, the strap comes solo with no extra add-ons.

While some people love the sleek look, others feel the price is pretty steep—almost as much as an entry-level smartphone.

Still, it's classic Apple: turning even simple accessories into premium must-haves.