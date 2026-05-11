iOS 26.5 may launch this week: These features are expected

Apple is gearing up to release the stable version of its iOS 26.5 update, which is expected to be available this week. The tech giant recently released a Release Candidate (RC) build for developers and public beta testers, hinting at an imminent rollout for eligible iPhone users. The upcoming update will bring several new features and enhancements, particularly in messaging, Apple Maps, and wallpapers.

Compatibility Which iPhones will get it? The iOS 26.5 update will be compatible with a wide range of iPhone models, including the latest ones from the 17 series all the way back to the older 11 series. The second-generation and later versions of iPhone SE will also support this update. Users who are part of Apple's beta program can already try out the RC build ahead of its wider release.

Messaging upgrade End-to-end encrypted RCS messaging One of the major highlights of iOS 26.5 is the addition of end-to-end encrypted Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging between iPhone and Android devices. The feature was first introduced in the beta cycle of iOS 26.4 but didn't make it to the stable build. With this update, only senders and recipients will have access to messages sent via supported RCS chats, keeping third parties like Apple out of the loop.

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Map enhancement Apple Maps will get 'Suggested Places' section The iOS 26.5 update will also introduce a new 'Suggested Places' section in Apple Maps. The feature will recommend places to users based on trends, recent searches, and location activity. The update is also said to mark the introduction of ads in Apple Maps for US and Canada-based businesses, allowing them to promote their listings within search results and Suggested Places recommendations.

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