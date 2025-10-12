The announcement will be made online

Apple may announce 3 new products next week

By Akash Pandey 06:42 pm Oct 12, 202506:42 pm

What's the story

Apple is likely to announce a few new products in the coming week, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, with a third product also being a possibility. The announcement will be made online rather than through a keynote at Apple Park. The upcoming products are believed to include the much-anticipated M5 chip, which will debut with two new devices: the iPad Pro and Vision Pro.