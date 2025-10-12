Apple may announce 3 new products next week
What's the story
Apple is likely to announce a few new products in the coming week, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, with a third product also being a possibility. The announcement will be made online rather than through a keynote at Apple Park. The upcoming products are believed to include the much-anticipated M5 chip, which will debut with two new devices: the iPad Pro and Vision Pro.
Laptop launch
New MacBook Pro may also be unveiled
Along with the iPad Pro and Vision Pro, a new MacBook Pro is also expected to be unveiled. However, it may only feature the base model of the M5 chip. Higher-end models with M5 Pro and M5 Max are likely to be launched early next year. The upcoming products are part of Apple's strategy for its October product launch cycle.
Future releases
Other products on Apple's roadmap
Other products, such as HomePod mini, Apple TV, and AirTag updates, are still on Apple's roadmap, but their launch date remains uncertain. Gurman also hinted at an iPad refresh with an A18 chip, a new iPad Air with an M4 chip, two external monitors for Mac, and the launch of a new iPhone 17e in early 2026.