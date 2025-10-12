How microplastics are affecting our mind and body

Microplastics, tiny plastic particles less than 5mm long, have been detected in various parts of the human body including blood, placentas, and lungs. A study even suggested that our cerebral organs alone could hold up to 5g of these particles. The presence of microplastics in such vital organs raises concerns about their potential impact on human health and well-being.

Gut impact Potential links to serious health conditions Recent research has indicated that microplastics could be affecting our gut microbes. Dr. Christian Pacher-Deutsch from the University of Graz in Austria found that exposing gut bacteria from five healthy volunteers to five common microplastics changed their populations and the chemicals they produced. Some of these changes were similar to those associated with depression and colorectal cancer, highlighting a potential link between microplastics and serious health conditions.

Accumulation concerns Widespread presence in human body Microplastics come from a variety of sources, including packaging, clothing, paints, cosmetics, and car tires. Some are small enough to cross the barriers of our lungs and guts into our blood and internal organs. Dr. Jaime Ross from the University of Rhode Island noted that while designing a definitive experiment is difficult due to constant exposure to these particles, research shows microplastics are found in nearly every tissue examined, and we're accumulating more plastic than we did two decades ago.

Behavioral impact Altered behavior in mammals Dr. Ross's research also investigated the impact of microplastics on the mammalian brain. In a 2023 study, mice exposed to water laced with microplastic particles exhibited altered behavior, such as venturing into open spaces instead of hugging walls defensively. This change in behavior is often associated with aging and neurological diseases, suggesting that microplastics may have a similar effect on humans.

Health risks Microplastics in brains of dementia patients Microplastics have also been found in the brains of dementia patients and in arterial plaques of heart disease patients. Those with microplastic-laden plaques were nearly five times more likely to suffer a stroke, heart attack, or die within three years. These findings highlight the potential health risks associated with microplastics and their presence in our bodies.

Personal experience Testing for microplastic exposure To understand the impact of microplastics, a test was taken to measure their presence in blood. The test detected four microscopic particles, roughly 40 per milliliter of blood. Based on their size, one likely entered through the gut while three were probably inhaled. This result is lower than the average person who has over a million microplastic particles in their bloodstream but still raises concerns about our exposure to these tiny pollutants.