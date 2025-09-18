Apple Music can now import your Spotify playlists

How to transfer playlists

To get started, iPhone and iPad users can head to Settings > Apps > Music; Android folks should open the Apple Music app, tap the three-dot menu for Settings, and pick "Transfer Music from Other Music Services."

After logging in to your old music service, just choose which playlists you want to move.

Apple will match songs where it can—if something doesn't line up perfectly, you'll get 30 days to review or pick an alternate version.

Heads up: only playlists you made yourself can be transferred (not those pre-made by Spotify).