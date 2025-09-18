Apple Music can now import your Spotify playlists
Good news if you've been thinking about switching music apps—Apple Music just rolled out a global tool that lets you transfer playlists from services like Spotify straight into your Apple Music account.
All you need is an active subscription and the latest app update on iOS or Android.
The feature is available almost everywhere, except mainland China, Myanmar, and Russia.
How to transfer playlists
To get started, iPhone and iPad users can head to Settings > Apps > Music; Android folks should open the Apple Music app, tap the three-dot menu for Settings, and pick "Transfer Music from Other Music Services."
After logging in to your old music service, just choose which playlists you want to move.
Apple will match songs where it can—if something doesn't line up perfectly, you'll get 30 days to review or pick an alternate version.
Heads up: only playlists you made yourself can be transferred (not those pre-made by Spotify).