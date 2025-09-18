Meta's new tech turns your real-world spaces into VR

Working

How to use Hyperscape

To create a virtual replica of your space, you have to wear the Quest 3 headset. As you move around and look at objects, a detailed digital mesh is created. As demonstrated at Connect 2025, a prescanned version of Gordon Ramsay's kitchen was showcased as an example of what can be achieved with the technology. Once the scanning is done, the environment is uploaded to the cloud for processing and exploration after a few hours.