Meta's new tech turns your real-world spaces into VR
What's the story
Meta has unveiled a new feature called Hyperscape, which allows users to transform their real-world spaces into virtual ones using a Quest VR headset. The tech is currently in beta and can be accessed through the Hyperscape Capture app on Quest 3 or Quest 3S. The process involves scanning the physical environment with the headset, creating an incredibly realistic digital replica of it.
Working
How to use Hyperscape
To create a virtual replica of your space, you have to wear the Quest 3 headset. As you move around and look at objects, a detailed digital mesh is created. As demonstrated at Connect 2025, a prescanned version of Gordon Ramsay's kitchen was showcased as an example of what can be achieved with the technology. Once the scanning is done, the environment is uploaded to the cloud for processing and exploration after a few hours.
Accessibility
Scanned spaces will be private initially
Initially, the virtual spaces created with Hyperscape will be private. However, Meta has announced plans to introduce a feature that would allow users to share these digital replicas with friends via a private link. This would enable shared exploration of scanned rooms in the near future, expanding the potential use cases for this innovative VR technology.