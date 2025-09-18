Metaverse gets upgraded with sharper graphics, new creator tools

Meta is giving a major facelift to its social platform, Horizon Worlds. The biggest upgrade comes in the form of a new game engine that promises better graphics. Along with this, Meta has also introduced Horizon Studio, a tool designed to help creators build custom in-game experiences. These updates are part of Meta's ongoing efforts to improve user engagement on its metaverse platform.

Creator's toolkit Horizon Studio will help creators build VR worlds The Horizon Studio is an editor that allows creators to build virtual reality (VR) worlds. Currently, creators can use generative AI tools to create elements like textures and audio. Later this year, Meta plans to integrate an AI assistant into the editor. This will further assist creators in their development process by enabling them to request changes through conversations with an AI chatbot.

Engine upgrade New engine promises better graphics and performance The new metaverse environments from Meta are powered by the Horizon Engine. This advanced technology promises better graphics, faster performance, and more sophisticated VR worlds. It also supports "much greater concurrency," according to Meta. The introduction of this engine is a major step in enhancing the overall user experience on Horizon Worlds and making it more appealing for creators.