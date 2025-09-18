Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to be available at this price

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale starts on September 23

If you use an SBI Debit or Credit Card on Amazon, there's a 10% instant discount to sweeten the deal. For context, the S24 Ultra was ₹74,999 during July's Prime Day.

Meanwhile, Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale lists the same variant at just ₹54,990 after all discounts and card offers—so it might be worth comparing before you buy.