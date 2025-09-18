Next Article
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to be available at this price
Technology
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which dropped in January 2024, is about to hit its lowest price ever during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.
Starting September 23, you can grab this flagship phone for ₹71,999—no extra hoops or bundled offers needed.
Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale starts on September 23
If you use an SBI Debit or Credit Card on Amazon, there's a 10% instant discount to sweeten the deal. For context, the S24 Ultra was ₹74,999 during July's Prime Day.
Meanwhile, Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale lists the same variant at just ₹54,990 after all discounts and card offers—so it might be worth comparing before you buy.