Meta's Ray-Ban Gen 2 offer 8-hour battery, 3K video recording

Meta has unveiled the second generation of its Ray-Ban smart glasses, now dubbed the 'Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2.' The new model comes with an impressive battery life and the capability to record videos in 3K resolution. The improved features match those of Oakley's HSTN smart glasses. Priced at $379, the latest wearable is now available for order.

Battery boost Glasses now offer 8 hours of use on single charge The new Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 offers a remarkable eight hours of use on a single charge, doubling the four-hour battery life of its predecessor. The charging case also improves slightly, taking just 20 minutes to charge the glasses up to 50%. Plus, this case provides an additional 48 hours of battery life for the glasses, a major upgrade from the previous model's 32-hour capacity.

Camera upgrade The new model can record videos in 3K resolution The new model also brings a major upgrade in its camera capabilities. It can now record videos at 3K resolution for up to three minutes, with support for 3K at 30fps, 1440p at 30fps, and 1200p at 60fps. However, the recording is still done in a vertical orientation. Later this year, Meta plans to introduce hyperlapse and slow-motion video capture capabilities on all its AI glasses models.

Feature expansion Meta is also working on improving audio features Meta is also working on a new audio-focused feature called "conversation focus." This would use the speakers of the glasses to amplify the voice of a person you're talking with. The company is also improving live translation capabilities by adding support for German and Portuguese languages.