Meta's new glasses for athletes come with Garmin, Strava support

Meta has unveiled its latest Oakley Meta Vanguard smart glasses, specifically designed for athletes such as runners and cyclists. The new gadget was launched at the Meta Connect 2025 conference and will be available for purchase starting October 21. The device comes with a price tag of $499 and is now available for pre-order on both Meta's and Oakley's websites.

Innovative design The glasses have with a unified front lens The Oakley Meta Vanguard smart glasses sport a unified front lens with a camera on the bridge section, as opposed to the dual-camera setup seen in previous Meta models. It packs a 12MP camera with a wide-angle lens and can record videos at resolutions up to 3K. The device also comes with an IP67 rating for dust and splash resistance, making it ideal for intense workouts.

Advanced features It offers up to 9 hours of battery life The Oakley Meta Vanguard smart glasses come with a programmable button that can trigger a custom AI prompt, set up via the Meta AI app. They also feature open-ear speakers and a five-microphone array for calls or interacting with Meta AI. The device offers up to nine hours of battery life, or six hours of continuous music playback on regular use.

Connectivity features The charging case offers an additional 36 hours of battery The Oakley Meta Vanguard smart glasses come with a charging case that offers an extra 36 hours of battery life on the go. The device can be charged to 50% in just 20 minutes via this case. It supports Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi for connectivity, and offers up to 32GB of storage for all your data needs.