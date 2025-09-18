Meta launches AI glasses with built-in display and on-wrist control

Meta has unveiled its new Ray-Ban Display smart glasses at the Meta Connect event. These glasses mark Meta's first product with a built-in display in the lens, allowing a heads-up display overlay visible only to the wearer. Users can control the display using hand gestures. The design is styled like classic Ray-Ban Wayfarer frames to look more conventional. The new smart glasses serve as a bridge between Meta's audio-only Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and experimental Orion augmented reality glasses.

Product features Display projects apps in full color The display projects apps in full color at a 600-by-600-pixel resolution with a 20-degree field of view. It delivers up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness while keeping light leakage to just 2%, making the visuals nearly invisible to anyone nearby. Each pair includes transition lenses, with brightness that automatically adapts to surrounding UV light conditions. The glasses weigh just 69 grams and provide about six hours of mixed-use battery life, extended to 30 hours with the charging case.

Control Meta Neural Band lets you control the device The new smart glasses come with Neural Band, an EMG wristband that detects electrical impulses in the forearm for gesture-based control. Double-pinching the middle finger brings up or closes the display. You can swipe your thumb in any direction on a sideways fist to scroll through options. A single pinch with your index finger selects a menu item. Pinching while rotating your hand adjusts the volume during music playback or zooms in when taking photos.

Enhanced functionality You can watch videos on the display or read texts The new smart glasses let you do things like watching videos on the display or reading and replying to text messages. You can make video calls too. You can see the person on call in the built-in display, while they get a view from your perspective. The display will also show real-time captions of conversations, turn-by-turn navigation, live translations, and more. The device will be available for purchase in the US starting September 30 at $799.