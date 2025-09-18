Meta Connect 2025: New smart glasses, AI assistant in Horizon
Meta just wrapped up its big Connect 2025 event, spotlighting fresh updates in smart wearables and AI.
Mark Zuckerberg introduced the new Ray-Ban smart glasses and Oakley Vanguards, while attendees got to experience everything virtually in Horizon Worlds—or catch up with replays online.
Highlights of the event
Meta rolled out Horizon Studio for building virtual worlds with generative AI, plus Meta TV—a streaming hub with Dolby Vision and Atmos support.
The Ray-Ban Display launches September 30 at $799 with transition lenses, while the Oakley Vanguards arrive October 21 for $499 featuring an AI assistant and water resistance.
The updated Ray-Bans also come in new colors and offer better battery life, starting at $379—showing Meta's push to make tech feel a bit more personal (and stylish).