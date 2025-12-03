Apple Music Replay 2025: How to check your listening stats

Apple has officially launched its annual music recap, Apple Music Replay, to take on Spotify 's popular Wrapped feature. The new update gives users a detailed look at their musical journey over the past year. It showcases their most-streamed songs, artists, and albums. This year, the feature comes with more insights into listening habits like "Discovery," "Loyalty," and "Comebacks."

Feature breakdown New sections in Apple Music Replay 2025 The "Discovery" section of Apple Music Replay 2025 highlights new artists that users have listened to. The "Loyalty" section showcases artists that users have consistently returned to over the years. Meanwhile, the "Comebacks" section features artists who made a comeback in the user's listening rotation. This way, you can see how your musical taste has evolved over the year.

User access Accessing Apple Music Replay 2025 You can access the Apple Music Replay dashboard from the Home tab of the music streaming service. Apart from the yearly recap, users can also revisit their monthly highlights and annual summaries from each year they have been on Apple Music. The "Replay All Time" playlist lets you listen to songs that have been played most since joining the service.

Artist insights Apple Music Replay 2025 for artists Along with user insights, Apple Music Replay 2025 also provides new metrics for artists. These include listenership growth and year-over-year performance summaries. Artists can view their total listeners, countries and cities where they were listened to, and total minutes of their music played. This gives them a comprehensive view of their reach and impact on the platform over the past year.