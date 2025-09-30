Apple planning hardware event in October: What to expect

After the recent iPhone 17 series launch, Apple is reportedly gearing up for another event in October. The tech giant is said to be planning an October showcase where it will unveil a range of new products. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has hinted at the potential launch of new iPad Pro models featuring Apple's M5 chipset at this upcoming event.

Product lineup Range of product launches expected at upcoming event Along with the new iPad Pro models, Apple is also said to be planning a range of other product launches. These include an upgraded Vision Pro headset and refreshed versions of Apple TV, HomePod mini, and AirTag. The tech giant has a history of holding October events for product launches, having done so in 2021 and 2023.

Past events Apple's past October events recap In 2021, the company launched MacBook Pro models with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, AirPods 3, and new HomePod mini colors. Two years later, in 2023, Apple hosted its Scary Fast event to reveal MacBook Pro and iMac models with M3 chips. However, it skipped hosting events in October 2022 and 2024.

Product details New iPad Pro and Vision Pro upgrades The new iPad Pro is expected to sport dual front cameras for portrait and landscape modes. The Vision Pro could also get an upgrade with a faster M4 or M5 chip, a redesigned head strap for improved comfort, and possibly a Space Black finish. These updates would make these devices even more appealing to consumers.

Accessory updates Updates on Apple TV and HomePod mini Apple's accessory lineup is also due for a refresh. A new Apple TV is likely to come with the A17 Pro or N1 chip, Wi-Fi 7 support, and future-proofing for Apple Intelligence features. The HomePod mini could get a newer S-series chip, better sound quality, a second-gen Ultra Wideband chip, and possibly new color options. These improvements would enhance the overall user experience of these devices.