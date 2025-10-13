Apple may announce new M5-powered iPads, Vision Pro this week
What's the story
Apple is gearing up for another round of product launches, this time focusing on the iPad, Mac, and Vision Pro categories. The company is expected to introduce refreshed versions of the iPad Pro, Vision Pro headset, and base 14-inch MacBook Pro models. All these devices are likely to be powered by the latest M5 chip. Unlike its high-profile launch events, Apple is expected to quietly introduce these products through online announcements and short promotional clips.
Device details
iPad Pro will be offered with 12GB of RAM
Ahead of its official announcement, the next iPad Pro has been spotted in unboxing videos from Russia. The tablet will come with an M5 processor and at least 12GB of RAM as standard. There are no major external changes, except one subtle tweak - the "iPad Pro" branding is no longer etched on the back. Early benchmark tests indicate a significant performance improvement over its predecessor, the M4 variant.
Tech upgrades
Vision Pro headset to get updated with M5 chip
Apple's Vision Pro headset is also expected to be updated with the new M5 chip. The refreshed model may come with a new "Dual Knit Band" for better comfort and could be available in a Space Black finish. Meanwhile, the entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro model is also ready for launch with the M5 processor. More powerful versions with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips are expected only in 2026, indicating Apple's staggered approach toward its latest chip family rollout.