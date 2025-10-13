Apple may announce new M5-powered iPads, Vision Pro this week

Device details

iPad Pro will be offered with 12GB of RAM

Ahead of its official announcement, the next iPad Pro has been spotted in unboxing videos from Russia. The tablet will come with an M5 processor and at least 12GB of RAM as standard. There are no major external changes, except one subtle tweak - the "iPad Pro" branding is no longer etched on the back. Early benchmark tests indicate a significant performance improvement over its predecessor, the M4 variant.