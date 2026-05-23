Apple plans iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max launch September

iPhone 18 gets A20 Pro chip

The Dynamic Island notch could shrink by 35%, giving you more screen space.

Both models will run on the new A20 Pro chip, meaning faster speeds and improved battery life (Pro Max may get a huge 5,200-mAh eSIM-only battery).

Triple 48MP rear cameras with variable aperture are expected for sharper photos, plus upgraded sensors for better dynamic range.

The phones are expected to ship with iOS 27 featuring a revamped Siri powered by Google's Gemini AI and enhanced satellite internet.

Pricing should be close to last year's ₹134,900 for the Pro model.