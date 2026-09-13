Apple plans store revamp with pickup areas and Genius Bar
Apple is planning to shake up its retail vibe.
Renovated and newly opened stores will feature redesigned pickup areas and new spaces for Today at Apple sessions, making it easier to grab your online orders or join a workshop over the next several years.
The much-loved Genius Bar is making a comeback too, this time with all-wood counters that are more accessible and have built-in storage, while those large video walls are being retired.
Apple prioritizes renovations and Beats controllers
Instead of opening tons of new stores, Apple's focusing on renovating older locations: think better break rooms for staff and upgraded back-of-house areas.
Employees will now kick off the day by greeting early customers with applause for an extra-welcoming touch.
Plus, Apple's working on gaming controllers for the iPhone under its Beats brand.