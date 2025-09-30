Apple rolls out iOS 26.0.1 update with several bug fixes

Apple has released a new update, iOS 26.0.1, just two weeks after the public debut of iOS 26. The latest version is a bug-fix update that aims to improve connectivity, photos, and accessibility on eligible devices. The tech giant recommends all users download this update for their devices as it addresses several issues reported by users since the launch of iOS 26.

Connectivity concerns Fixes connectivity issues on iPhone 17 series The iOS 26.0.1 update addresses problems with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections on the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone Air models. Users had also complained about their inability to connect to cellular networks after updating to iOS 26, a problem that has now been resolved with this latest version of the software.

Bug fixes Update addresses camera and visual bugs The new update also tackles camera glitches on the latest iPhones. Apple had previously noted that photos taken in certain lighting conditions could include unexpected artifacts. The update also fixes a visual bug where app icons appeared blank when a custom tint was applied. On the accessibility front, it addresses an issue that could disable VoiceOver for some users.