Apple's foldable iPad delayed to 2029 due to engineering challenges

Apple 's ambitious plan to launch a foldable iPad with a massive 18-inch screen has hit major roadblocks. The tech giant had been working on this innovative device for years. It was rumored to cost around $3,000. However, engineering challenges related to weight, features, and display technology have pushed the potential launch date from 2028 to as late as 2029 or beyond.

Partnership details Apple is using Samsung Display's new screen technology Apple is collaborating with Samsung Display to create the 18-inch screen for the foldable iPad. The new display technology reduces the crease seen in other foldable displays, a technique that Apple is also using for its upcoming foldable iPhone. However, developing this tech has proven difficult and expensive, pushing costs to nearly three times that of a 13-inch iPad Pro.

Prototype issues Weight of the device is another concern The weight of current foldable iPad prototypes has also raised concerns among engineers. While today's iPad Pro weighs between 1-0.59kg depending on size, test units of the new device tip the scales at around 1.59kg—about as much as a MacBook Pro. This is another challenge that Apple will have to tackle before launching its first-ever foldable tablet.

Design features What we know about the foldable iPad The foldable iPad, codenamed J312, doesn't have an external display like the foldable iPhone. When closed, it looks like a Mac laptop with aluminum covers on both sides. When opened, it's as big as a 13-inch laptop. The device is similar to Huawei's MateBook Fold—an 18-inch foldable tablet launched by the Chinese tech giant in May.