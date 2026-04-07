Apple's foldable iPhone faces engineering issues
What's the story
Apple's first foldable iPhone is running into engineering development problems, Nikkei Asia reported. These issues could potentially delay the mass production and shipment schedule of the highly-anticipated device. "It's true that more issues than expected have emerged during the early test production phase, and additional time will be needed to resolve them and make necessary adjustments," the report said, quoting a person familiar with the matter.
Impact on release
Device's launch could be delayed by months
The engineering issues could delay the first shipments of Apple's foldable iPhones by months, Nikkei Asia reported. The timeline for the device's launch is still uncertain, but it was previously expected to be released in the second half of 2026. This would have coincided with the flagship iPhone 18 lineup. However, if these technical hurdles aren't overcome quickly, we could see a delay in the release of iPhone Fold.
Expectations
What to expect from iPhone Fold
The iPhone Fold is expected to sport a book-style folding design, similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series. It could come with a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch outer display. The device is also rumored to feature a 3D-printed hinge. In terms of pricing, the foldable iPhone could cost $1,999 (roughly ₹1.84 lakh) in US and CNY 15,999 (roughly ₹2.14 lakh) in China.