Apple's foldable iPhone faces engineering issues

Impact on release

Device's launch could be delayed by months

The engineering issues could delay the first shipments of Apple's foldable iPhones by months, Nikkei Asia reported. The timeline for the device's launch is still uncertain, but it was previously expected to be released in the second half of 2026. This would have coincided with the flagship iPhone 18 lineup. However, if these technical hurdles aren't overcome quickly, we could see a delay in the release of iPhone Fold.