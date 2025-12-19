iPhone Fold launches in 2026, getting one won't be easy

Shipment delays

Supply chain issues may delay foldable iPhone's arrival

Kuo noted that the foldable iPhone will likely be unveiled alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models. However, potential buyers could face delays in receiving their devices due to supply chain issues. He said, "Due to early-stage yield and ramp-up challenges, smooth shipments may not occur until 2027." This means even if you buy one right after its launch, it could take until early next year for delivery of your new device.