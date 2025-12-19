iPhone Fold launches in 2026, getting one won't be easy
What's the story
Apple is gearing up to launch its first-ever foldable iPhone in 2026, but the tech giant may face some hurdles. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that while the launch is still on track for September 2026, supply issues could delay shipments until 2027. The company is reportedly struggling with production challenges, which are slowing down development of this highly anticipated device.
Shipment delays
Supply chain issues may delay foldable iPhone's arrival
Kuo noted that the foldable iPhone will likely be unveiled alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models. However, potential buyers could face delays in receiving their devices due to supply chain issues. He said, "Due to early-stage yield and ramp-up challenges, smooth shipments may not occur until 2027." This means even if you buy one right after its launch, it could take until early next year for delivery of your new device.
Device specifications
Foldable iPhone's design and features
The foldable iPhone is expected to feature a book-like design with a 5.25-inch cover display and a 7.8-inch inner display. The device is also likely to come with under-display selfie cameras and ditch Face ID for a side-mounted Touch ID sensor. It may be powered by Apple's yet-to-be-announced A20 Pro chipset. The device is also expected to come with a hefty price tag. Reports suggest it could start at $2,400 (roughly ₹2,15,000) in the US market.