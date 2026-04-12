What to expect from Apple's foldable iPhone
What's the story
Apple's highly anticipated foldable iPhone, rumored to be called the "iPhone Ultra," has entered a new testing phase ahead of mass production. The device is expected to feature a 5.5-inch display when closed and an approximately 7.8-inch screen when opened, making it Apple's smallest current-generation iPhone. It will also have a wider 4:3 aspect ratio like an iPad, setting it apart from other foldable smartphones on the market.
Launch hurdles
iPhone Ultra to be available in September
The release of the foldable iPhone has been a topic of speculation, with some reports suggesting a delay due to late-stage production issues. However, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman disagrees with this and believes the device will be available for sale "around the same time" or "soon after" the iPhone 18 Pro models. If launched in September, it could be in short supply due to manufacturing complexities.
Cost expectations
Price expected to start at $2,000
Apple's foldable iPhone is expected to be priced over $2,000, according to Gurman. The starting price point and higher-end configurations that could exceed $2,000 are still unclear. Most rumors suggest a starting price around $2,000 for the iPhone Fold, while some outliers have hinted at a starting price upwards of $2,300.