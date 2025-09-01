LOADING...
When will iOS 26 be released? Here's what we know
Apple's next event is on September 9

By Akash Pandey
Sep 01, 2025
05:30 pm
What's the story

Apple has confirmed its next event, the Awe Dropping Event, on September 9. The tech giant is expected to unveil a range of products, including the iPhone 17 series and new Apple Watch models. Along with hardware announcements, Apple is also likely to reveal the rollout dates for its upcoming operating systems, such as iOS 26.

Expected release

Release date for new update

While Apple hasn't officially announced the release date for iOS 26, it is likely to be rolled out soon after the September 9 event. Looking at previous rollouts of iOS 17 and iOS 18, we can expect a similar timeline this year. The updates were released on September 12, 2023, and September 16, 2024, respectively, just days after their respective iPhone launches.

Update features

What to expect from iOS 26

The upcoming iOS 26 is expected to bring a host of improvements in intelligence, personalization, and security. The update could improve the Apple Intelligence suite of AI tools for more intelligent writing and image generation. It may also expand Siri's capabilities with deeper contextual awareness and enhance widget interactivity across home and lock screens. Improved privacy controls could provide users with more transparency over app data usage, while tighter integration with Apple devices is likely to boost cross-platform continuity.