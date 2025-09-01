Elon Musk's xAI is suing ex-employee for taking confidential info

Li joined xAI in 2024 and worked on Grok

According to the suit, he downloaded trade secrets in July after accepting a job at OpenAI and selling $7 million worth of his xAI stock.

In an August meeting, Li reportedly admitted to taking files; more material was later found on his devices.

Now, xAI wants damages and a court order to keep Li from starting work at OpenAI—plus they're also suing OpenAI and Apple in Texas over bigger AI competition concerns.